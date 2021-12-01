v0.19 - Dedicated Server support

Introduction

Finally we are ready to release Dedicated Server support. Moving forward we will be back on our 6 week cycles of content patch releases. And everything will be supported both in Single Player and Multiplayer.

This change required changes in most of the code base. And the player bug reports before this patch helped tremendously to find, and fix, bugs while also completely rewriting parts of it to be better.

We use Steam integration and in the future plan to include Scoreboards for Kings & Queens and what not. For the actual Network code we heavily use Unreal Engines solution that is also driving Fortnite.

Special thanks for testing goes to SinDevourer, AresLegion, Ozzy "Meat" and Amarum.

Dedicated Server

We will start hosting a first Official server with this release. But also continue hosting Test server before each Patch release.

To host your own Dedicated Server head over to this forum thread where we will answer questions, update the documentation and discuss the need for more config variables and what not:

Dedicated Server Forum

Chat Bubbles are added in a radius around Player on WM using Enter key

Players can open a Trade panel with each other

Players can join Ongoing Battles/Sieges on either Attacker of Defender side but not on Undead side

Players can join Ongoing Skirmishes but only on the Attackers side and help out

Players can join Ongoing Dungeons but only on the Attackers side and help out and each joined Player will increase Dungeon Spawns for their level

Players can join Ongoing Fight Pits because technically they are Skirmishes

Players can not yet join Ongoing Arenas but will come soon

Audio has been remade and have a more correct Sound behavior and Air Absorption. All audio are subject to these changes.

Combat

Using a Shield now lets you check Parry before shield Block

Mounted Archery is added (still need better Animation for high rotation)

Parry animations and behavior is rewritten

Added more than 45 new Recruit troops from Settlement Extensions

Added more than 40 new Unique Champion enemies

All Spawn Tables are updated

AI behavior is more defensive

Stumbling or Falling to the ground is no more rag dolling

World Map

AI will Recruit based on their needs

AI will calculate both Personal strategies and Faction Leaders also bigger Faction Strategies

Navigation fixed on all Water areas

Added Navigation check for Spawning to avoid bad places

Many Seasons and Weathers have been reworked

Settlement Extensions have been updated, re balanced and with new Recruits and Production

Added over 20 new Avatars for Character Creation

Added over 10 new Herald symbols for Factions

16 new Battle/Skirmish maps

2 new Dungeon Themes

25 new Point of Interests

5 new Settlement Events

Upcoming Patches

Moving forward we will be keen on patching bugs and problems that are discovered with smaller minor patches. And Content Patches will be aimed at every 6 weeks again.

Next Patch World Extensions

First will be the "World Extensions" Patch that introduce building on the World Map. Farms/Houses for your living and stashing important items, Fields for growing more Wheat/Fruits/Tobacco and other structures like Watch Towers that decrease chance of getting Raided.

This will also introduce Work Slots in all Extensions (Settlements too), where Prisoners can be dropped to increase production, or more imprisoned to lower Escape Chance.

All built World Extensions will become under Tax regulations from the nearest Settlement. Automatically paying parts of the harvests and income.

This will also make sure in Multi Player that Mid game Players have an interest in getting New Players to settle nearby their owned Settlements, rather than harassing them. But ofc the choice is up to every Player ;)

Second Next Patch Kings & Queens

This patch will focus on the End game Players fighting for total control of the Kingdom, and those who manage to take it.

Kings & Queens will introduce global Taxation on all Settlements to The Citadel where they reside. This money will be spent to make sure the Kingdoms overall Turmoil is low and Peaceful.

This will ensure harder times for other End game Players to make a move for the Throne.

This will be done thru paying Bounty Contracts for those who hunt down problems creating Turmoil and get others to help out with global Kingdom problems.

Low Morale Characters might get Player Bounties on them too.