Hey Duelists we are here with new content update. This will be all for this year as we are coming close to end of 2021 so see you at 2022. Happy Duels!

Duelist V1.3.0

New Features:

-Christmas Update

-Emotes

-Duel Mod

-Lighting System V1.0

-Couch CO-OP

We had a wonderful year for duelist and game is improving slowly. We will continue our game updates in 2022 so stay in touch. You can always check our roadmap from here :

ROADMAP

HAPPY NEW YEAR!