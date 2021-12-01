 Skip to content

Them's Fightin' Herds update for 1 December 2021

Humble Games Partnership Concludes

After nearly four years, our publishing partnership with Humble Games has come to an end.

Since late 2017, Mane6 and Humble have worked together to support the development of Them’s Fightin’ Herds through Early Access into our 1.0 and 2.0 releases. We are grateful to the team at Humble for all their efforts in helping us reach this point, and we wish them all the best going forward.

We at Mane6 retain the rights to the game and we are very excited about the future of Them’s Fightin’ Herds. We’ll have more to share on our upcoming plans soon.

Stay tuned.

Aaron Stavely

President, Mane6

