Update v0.9.8: The Litany of the Willows

Adventurers,

Welcome to patch 0.9.8 which will offer you a whole new challenge! Will you be able to face it and overcome it?

The Litany of the Willows

The oldest devout of Cellyon makes its entrance intto the game. In the heart of a temple buried under the forest bordering the Red Lake lie Humbaba and its Willows. They challenge anyone who dares prevent them from quenching their thirst for revenge.

Will you dare to venture this far into Hildra in an attempt to stop them from harming humanity and destroying everything in the name of their departed god?

Throughout the event, you can earn portraits, tags and resources to customize your avatar.

The fight against Humbaba will be available through the event window before joining Hunt mode.

In addition, you will find the following fixes and improvements:

Changes:

Button names are now in TitleCase

Corrections:

Fixed a bug that prevented the display of normal rewards after completing an event pass

Fixed a bug where the player would receive messages regarding the bots they were playing with

Disabled zoom button when you are in UI Editor

Tooltips are now correctly displayed in the Hunt menu

New:

Halloween decorum has been removed

Cellyon: Boss Maker:

Added a projectile node that causes any vfx model to appear as a projectile from one of a character's hands or neck. The projectile then flies towards its target at the specified speed. The following effects are only performed after the projectile has hit its target.

A projectile node can also be associated with a cast node so that the projectile appears during the animation and is launched at the right time.

Fixed over-exposure in the preview window.

Fixed a bug where summons would appear shifted from the position specified in the editor

We hope that you'll enjoy this update and if you have any suggestions or wishes regarding the game, let us know on the community hub or directly on Discord: https://discord.gg/sentrygames