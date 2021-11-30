Update 1.3.2

Greetings, friends!

Today's update is a particularly excting one, as we have some surprises for you - and especially exciting if you missed the big news! What news, you may ask? All in due time, my friend! For now let's go over the changelog of improvements or bugfixes of version 1.3.2, that will make the game even more enjoyable!

Several small typo fixes in English and Polish script.

Fixed a very rare timing bug, that could potentially crash the game during the credits scroll.

One of the messages in the [spoiler]Fungilla forest (during the mammal catching sequence)[/spoiler] was not displaying correctly, and was fixed.

Added three small changes to [spoiler]Fungilla[/spoiler] puzzles ([spoiler]the pillow, the secret alley and the tunnel[/spoiler]), to make them a bit easier to figure out.

The [spoiler]tunnel on the thief's map[/spoiler] is now correctly highlighted in red.

Now what are the little surprises I told you about before...? Well, for starters, the manual and reference card are now available from the Steam store page as well, meaning you can check them out before you even buy the game!

But now it's time for the star of the show - in case you missed it, we're super proud to announce the dinosaurs will return in the second part of Zid and Zniw Chronicles, titled Zid Journey!

The Steam page for Zid Adventure is already up and running, so feel free to wishlist the game! And as always, if you'd like stay in touch and receive frequent development updates, follow us on Twitter and join our Discord community!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1814690/Zid_Journey/

--

And that's all of the updates and surprises we wanted to share with you today. Stay tuned for more news in the future - see you and until next update, friends!