FICS*MAS Update v0.5.1.3

Hi Pioneers!

This December Holiday Content and Event were brought to you by the FICSIT Inc. internal marketing department.

The in-game Event is available in both Early Access & Experimental versions of the game until Jan 18th, 2022!

Any resemblance to external holidays, celebrations, events, traditions, historical or contemporary, and their products, is purely coincidental.

Patch Notes

It’s that time of the year once again so FICS*MAS is returning with all of the old content and some of it new, what is in there you wonder? Well that’s part of the fun as you have all of December to find out!, And if you don’t want to you can also opt out by clicking on Main Menu > Options > Gameplay > Disable Seasonal events.

You can get started with some of the FICSMAS content by checking the FICSMAS Calendar in the HUB and the M.A.M. “FICS*MAS Holiday Event” Research Tree.

Some of this content will only be available after certain dates, so we strongly recommend not skipping ahead, you will not be able to get some of these rewards if you do so.

However, If you’re worried about missing out on content, don’t worry, you can unlock all of the content retroactively after the dates have passed and will continue to be able to do so until January 18th 2022.

We broke something? Everything is nice? Let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your comments every day.

PS: Early Access and Experimental have temporarily been brought back to parity again, but we will continue releasing Experimental patches to test new changes or features in the future that are too unstable for Early Access, so if you don’t want to worry about unexpected issues you should switch to the Early Access (default) version.

Merry FICS*MAS!, See you all again soon <3

NEW

FICS*MAS is officially back! Check the FICSMAS Calendar and the M.A.M. research tree “FICSMAS Holiday Event” to get started



RENDERER

Made it so when a game running on DX12 detects an incompatible Intel graphics card it will set the renderer to DX11 instead, this is to solve crashes on Start-up or Loading due to DX12 incompatibility.

If you are on an Intel GPU and you’re running the game completely fine in DX12, you can still force it by adding the following launch options: d3d12 DX12



BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where dismantling all the Stations listed in a Train timetable would make the timetable show “Invalid Next Station” until you rebuilt the Train setup

Fixed a bug where pause time on Vehicle Automation was not reset when manually overridden

Automated vehicles will stay docked until their inventory is empty if unloading cargo

OPTIMISATION

Changes to priority and replication periods for Conveyor base actors, Should help reduce initial loading when spawning in around conveyors

QUALITY OF LIFE

Emotes can now be added to the Hotbar by holding the Emote Wheel key and pressing the desired Hotbar Slot key

Moved positions of “Cancel” and “Start/Stop Recording” in the Vehicle Record Menu to avert accidental selections of “Stop Recording

Removed “Snow Mittens”/“Snowball Pile” “Snowball” is now considered alternative Nobelisk Ammo, Equip the Nobelisk Detonator and press “G” to Switch Ammo types



LOCALISATION

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Updated language completion rates

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

[And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.