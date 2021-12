[img]https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41526823/b61e02f280c892a65c512028f51a5ff178a63fbd.png[/img

]Only 10 days for the publication of this great game on Steam and I want to show two new images with some scenes that have not been seen until now.

I am very nervous about this publication and I really want that lovers of classic strategy games enjoy this casual game full of all that we liked so much about stealth and infiltration.