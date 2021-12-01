 Skip to content

Realms VR update for 1 December 2021

Christmas Event + Updates

Build 7803126

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Christmas Event and 0.0.317 Update.

We have 2 new maps.

Winter Wonder Land

New Rumble and Rumble Squads map with its own unique weapons.

Weapons:

Mega Presents

Small capture map for up to 4 players.

While the Christmas Event is Running you can claim your FREE Clothes.

We have fixed a few bugs.

  • Capture Items can now be thrown.
  • Fixed shield De-spawning when you still have it in your hands.
  • Added Music Mute button for the in game menu.
  • Coins are now collectible in single player.
  • Added Level Shop Into single player lobby.

Hope you all enjoy this new content.

