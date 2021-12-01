Christmas Event + Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 7803126 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 07:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the Christmas Event and 0.0.317 Update.

We have 2 new maps.

Winter Wonder Land

New Rumble and Rumble Squads map with its own unique weapons.

Weapons:

Mega Presents

Small capture map for up to 4 players.

While the Christmas Event is Running you can claim your FREE Clothes.

We have fixed a few bugs.

Capture Items can now be thrown.

Fixed shield De-spawning when you still have it in your hands.

Added Music Mute button for the in game menu.

Coins are now collectible in single player.

Added Level Shop Into single player lobby.

Hope you all enjoy this new content.