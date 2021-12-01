Christmas Event + Updates

Welcome to the Christmas Event and 0.0.317 Update.
We have 2 new maps.
Winter Wonder Land
New Rumble and Rumble Squads map with its own unique weapons.
Weapons:
Mega Presents
Small capture map for up to 4 players.
While the Christmas Event is Running you can claim your FREE Clothes.
We have fixed a few bugs.
- Capture Items can now be thrown.
- Fixed shield De-spawning when you still have it in your hands.
- Added Music Mute button for the in game menu.
- Coins are now collectible in single player.
- Added Level Shop Into single player lobby.
Hope you all enjoy this new content.
