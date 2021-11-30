Map Revamps Part 1

Welcome to the first part of the Revamp Update series, focusing on overhauling the maps, visuals, graphics, and more basic systems. We've listened to a lot of feedback and decided that before we add a bunch of new features, we want to fix what's already here.

Additions

Revamped Pongo City! Explore a completely new underground city that was once sprawling with life, now occupied by rogue gangs. The map has been completely remade, and features a lot of alternative paths to you achieve your goals.

Revamped Playa del Sol! Playa del Sol has been remade to look more like a fancy resort village, and the island has been doubled in size, giving us more space to add more fun stuff and secrets in the future.

Revamped Military Base! The playable area you can explore is more than 5 times as large. The whole island is now being used instead of just the entrances to the base. Explore a dark jungle and a volcanic hellscape in this new revamp.

Revamped The Nile! The heist now features several different locations, a town by the river, a village in the mountains, and a camp. In addition to this the map has been reshaped a lot and more detail has been added. Another secret location will be added soon as well.

Revamped Pumpkin Harvest! The trees in the map have been remade to look more spooky, and have been resized to fit the atmosphere. The graveyard has been remade and updated with walls and shrines, to give a bit more of a challenge.

First person mode and modern aiming! You now aim where your camera points, so first person mode feels more like your run-of-the-mill first person shooter. We still simulate physics, but your weapons and camera will be a lot more stable now. No more waiting 5 second for your gun to stabilize.

4 new HD skins have been added to the store.

A bunch of new clothes have been added, check them out in the Clothing Store!

Talking NPCs: NPCs will now have floating text above their head and a vocalizer so that they can communicate with players. This feature will be used a lot more in the upcoming updates when we will add NPC quests.

Improved AI: The AI has been upgrading in various aspects, such as their listening capabilities and routines, such as patrolling, guarding, inspecting, and so on.

Fixes

Improved multiplayer performance: Package count and size has been drastically reduced, so the game should run a lot smoother even on slower networks.

Increased AI count: Due to a lot of optimizations, we have increased the AI counts severalfold. Maps can now easily have 50 networked and simulated AI at the same time.

A bunch of small bugfixes.

We're really happy that people have been enjoying the updates this far, and we're looking forward to bringing out part 2 of the revamps soon. A winter theme will be added soon, as the Halloween menu is starting to get a bit dated, and a seasonal map will be added.

There's a lot going on with Penguin Heist right now, we'll be introducing new water shaders and weather systems. Blueprints will replace Constructions - they are ready, but we're waiting for part 2 so we can use the new map layouts to scatter them around. 2 new heists are also being worked on, and they will be released after the revamps are done.

Remember that we're active on Discord and the subreddit (and here in the comments) if you have any suggestions!

Stay safe and keep nootin'!