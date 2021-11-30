V2.2 Archiving/Saving Checkpoint Bug Fixed!

Bug Fix

Hello again! The checkpoint system was working incorrectly. I have repaired it.

If you have had this glitch, once you start the game, you should now be at the final boomerang level. After beating that level, deliver the nicotine patch to the thug, and jump off the bridge. Upon jumping off the bridge, you will receive the "Beat Easymode V1.0 Achievement". After receiving that achievement, all the rest of the levels will be unlocked for you.

Thank You

Thank you to Tobias, 樣逸, and 神山識, for bringing this to my attention. I apologize for the extra suffering I have caused you.

It anyone has any other bugs to report, please let me know at: jumpoffthebridgex@gmail.com