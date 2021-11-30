EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 26

NEW: Almost all enemies now have Status Element attached to them. Element of an enemy can be found by observing visual cues and their HP Nameplate.

MEW: Base Elements include Dark, Stone, Steel, Poison, Blood, Alien, Holy, Electric, Fire, Water, and Psychic. Their RPG Mechanics will be turned on later.

NEW: Water is now guarded by Aquatics (GUARD NPC's). Defeat Aquatics to earn the right to collect Water from their lake.

--------------------------------------------------

Ragnorium Engine: Defining enemy equipment is now much faster thanks to the DB automation improvements -> This will speed up creating new enemies and help with balancing.

Ragnorium Engine: Game Performance Improvements.

--------------------------------------------------

Visuals: All Maps went through a small visual polish phase.

Visuals: Main Menu UI -> Background improved, and it is now unified with the overall Ragnorium branding assets.

Visuals Loading UI -> Removed EA disclaimer and added randomized game lore segments instead and tips alongside new loading theme.

--------------------------------------------------

Options: Added Fog Settings (Fog affects performance significantly if its distance is changed, but on a flip coin, if the fog is too dense, you will see a big performance boost as the game will not need to render far-away objects).

--------------------------------------------------

Balance: Toilet Brush now deals extra damage to poison-type enemies rather than Crap Golems.

Balance: Brown Dye now gives Poison damage resistance instead as Crap Element has been removed.

Balance: Red Alert, Mutated, and Time Bandits Objectives no longer spawn critter enemies.

Balance: Tree Spawn Quantity reduced on ERAN and SAHRON Maps.

--------------------------------------------------

Deprecated: Special Enemy Types removed (Brute, Grabber, and Water Seeler), and in addition, multiple copies of enemies will no longer spawn. (Such as dual King Ramek encounters).

Deprecated: Stonehorn Enemies will no longer spawn sometimes with Skill Capsules on their backs.

Deprecated: Well and Water Bucket.

Deprecated: Options -> Depth of Field Options.

Deprecated: Options -> Antialias Options.

Deprecated: Landing Glitch Effect Removed.

Deprecated: Prop Bushes and Rocks.

Deprecated: Duck Eggs on ESMA, ERAN and SAHRON no longer spawn.

--------------------------------------------------

SFX: Dr. Wilson theme now plays during challenges and is renamed to Challenge Theme.

--------------------------------------------------

Fixed Bug where during Pause HP Nameplates would not function properly.

Fixed Bug where colonists would get stuck sometimes trying to pick up items from the crates. Big thanks to (GUARDIAN) for giving save file. This Bug effectively also fixes issue with weird colonist movement paths and fixes situation where colonists would get stuck in rare situations where they should not.

Fixed Bug where colonists had weird movement paths. Big thanks to (GUARDIAN) for giving save file.

Fixed Bug where colonists would get stuck in plain spots where they should not. Big thanks to (GUARDIAN) for giving save file.

Fixed Bug where Tree Decals would not update properly if game was paused.

Fixed Bug where Timer would dissapear for Invasion sometimes even if Invading Forces are not ready yet to attack.

Fixed Few Colliders (Relay Towers) on ESMA Map.

--------------------------------------------------

Backward Compatability: This Update is backward compatible with your existing saves. Restarting the game is not necessary.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.

Cheers!