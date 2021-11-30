Version 2021-018 Released! Fuel/Tyre Wear, 2 new tracks based on Real Locations!

Hey everyone,

This update has been a little while in the works, and in preparation for the Career mode that I'm working on for TRF, I've added Tyre Wear and Fuel to the game.

These are both somewhat experimental features, to use them you need to enable "Fuel/Tyre Wear" as a mutator for your event. It only works in the 'Race' game mode, and it only works on tracks which have at least 8 pit buildings placed in them.

If you are making tracks, make sure the pit stops are close to the track, and easily accessible, as the AI basically need to be near a pit and have a straight line to the pit in order to use them.

2 new tracks have also been added to the game, which have support for pit stops, they are based in Britain and Australia, specifically on Silverstone and Albert Park.

There is also a bunch of bug fixes which has fixed some new as well as longstanding issues, here's the full patch notes:

2021-018 (30-11-2021):

ADD: Added Real World Location Track: Australia

ADD: Added Real World Location Track: Britain

ADD: Added Fuel usage to cars. (Activated by a Mutator)

ADD: Added Tyre wear to cars. (Activated by a Mutator)

ADD: Pit stop buildings can now be used to refuel and replace tyres. 8 Pit stops must be on the track to work.

NOTE: Pit Stops must be placed on/near the track to work, as the AI need a clear path to drive to them from the racing line.

FIX: Fix an issue where terrain was incorrectly placed when loading up a track in the editor.

FIX: Finally fixed the pit-stop building collision issues.

FIX: Fixed no maps being available for Kill Trail mode.

FIX: Fixed some terrain detection issues where terrain was misplaced by 2000 pixels to the North West.

FIX: Fixed AI not being slowed down by being on a poor terrain type.

FIX: Terrain is now visible again on the main menu.

FIX: Gamepads will no longer vibrate for no reason when the car is stationary.

FIX: Fixed the wrong part of the track being visually "underwater" in both the game and track previews.

FIX: Fixed some terrain decals being incorrectly placed on water.

Thanks for your support!