Smintheus update for 30 November 2021

Steam Trading Cards!

Hey all!

Good news everyone!

  • Steam Trading Cards feature is out!
  • Price reduction (till the end of this year)
  • Couple of tweaks on some mid game levels

Steam Trading Cards

Steam finally approved trading cards and now they are out! There are 8 cards at your disposal:

  • Gerald the Mouse
  • Lanky the Cat
  • Cactus Warrior
  • Toby the Miner
  • Sylvia the Fox
  • Skoggz
  • Bela Le Goosey
  • Francis Von Drake

Of course, apart from the cards, there are other goodies available such as badges, background and emoticons.

Price Reduction

I wish i could put discount for Smintheus for Autumn sale and for upcoming holidays, but alas, Steam won't allow me to make discount 7 weeks after release, so... You'll get reduction anyway - price reduced to 9.99 usd!

Have a nice adventure!

