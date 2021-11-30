Hey all!
Good news everyone!
- Steam Trading Cards feature is out!
- Price reduction (till the end of this year)
- Couple of tweaks on some mid game levels
Steam Trading Cards
Steam finally approved trading cards and now they are out! There are 8 cards at your disposal:
- Gerald the Mouse
- Lanky the Cat
- Cactus Warrior
- Toby the Miner
- Sylvia the Fox
- Skoggz
- Bela Le Goosey
- Francis Von Drake
Of course, apart from the cards, there are other goodies available such as badges, background and emoticons.
Price Reduction
I wish i could put discount for Smintheus for Autumn sale and for upcoming holidays, but alas, Steam won't allow me to make discount 7 weeks after release, so... You'll get reduction anyway - price reduced to 9.99 usd!
Have a nice adventure!
Changed files in this update