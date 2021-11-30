Hey all!

Good news everyone!

Steam Trading Cards feature is out!

Price reduction (till the end of this year)

Couple of tweaks on some mid game levels

Steam Trading Cards

Steam finally approved trading cards and now they are out! There are 8 cards at your disposal:

Gerald the Mouse

Lanky the Cat

Cactus Warrior

Toby the Miner

Sylvia the Fox

Skoggz

Bela Le Goosey

Francis Von Drake

Of course, apart from the cards, there are other goodies available such as badges, background and emoticons.

Price Reduction

I wish i could put discount for Smintheus for Autumn sale and for upcoming holidays, but alas, Steam won't allow me to make discount 7 weeks after release, so... You'll get reduction anyway - price reduced to 9.99 usd!

Have a nice adventure!