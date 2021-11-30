Revita - 0.8.2 Update Notes

Hi everyone!
Since the "Old Friends" Update came out, we have stumbled upon quite a few bugs and crashes as is expected, but with this update we should have most to all of them fixed. Additionally we aslo wanted to adjust the balancing of certain elements, to make for an overall more enjoyable and interesting game.
If you encounter and more issues or wanna leave us some feedback, as always, feel free to join our discord [Discord](discord.gg/revita) and let us know!
And if you haven't purchased the game yet, Revita's Early Access is 20% off! The sales end in a few hours. ✨
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1175460/Revita/
-
QUALITY OF LIFE:
- When backing out of the ticket menu, it will now open up the custom shard menu if your run was set to a custom shard run
-
TWEAKS:
-
Corrupted Chump: Buffed the base damage from 3 to 5 and they now gain 3 damage per curse rather than 1
-
Gold Tooth: Now shows you the luck benefit in its description
-
Paladins Hammer: Buffed from (20%->30%->40%) damage up to (30%->40%->50%) damage up
-
Empty Vessel: Rare -> Common
-
Jar of Honey: Now part of the "Beeees" synergy
-
Prism Shield: Now moves slightly slower
-
Heartstring: Now belongs to the "Heartfelt" Synergy
-
Silver Bell: Slightly nerfed range
-
Forgotten Keepsake: Buffed slightly, now goes from 15% critical damage up to 25% on the first upgrade, rather than 20%
-
Bomb Grub: Corpses now have an outline when enemy outlines are activated
-
Cell Clump: Doesn't scale damage as rapidly with planetary ring and rarity changed from Common -> Rare
-
Dust Bunny: Rare -> Common
-
Dynamite + Laser Diode: New synergy
-
Silver Bullet + Laser Diode: Now only destroys one enemy bullet per laser, rather than any amount
-
Telescope: Rare -> Common
-
Wind-Up-Key: Won't give you an orbital anymore when you already have mirror shard
-
Legendary relics in the shop now cost 2.5HP rather than 2HP
-
Buffed Luck and Speed benefits from blessings from 5% to 10%
-
Familiars can't attack bosses during their introduction cutscene anymore
-
Charge Gun: Now retains its charge while dashing or jumping
-
Machine Gun: Lowered base damage by 1
-
Blast Gun: Slightly lowered range
-
Rocket Launcher: Now has a unique synergy with dynamite
-
Pisces Rod: Fishing spots are now a bit more obvious
-
Weapon charge isn't affected by bullet amount on screen anymore
-
Barf (Curse): Doesn't produce poison clouds while in a boss cutscene anymore
-
Adjusted pickup frequency rates for shields and keys
-
Wispeyes should now always spawn roughly above the player
-
Adjusted miniboss movement speed slightly
-
Your chain won't drop during minibosses or mimic fights anymore
-
Tweaked some of [REDACTED]'s attacks
-
Minor Balancing changes to the [REDACTED] fights on higher tricky tactics
-
Some Boss rooms in Hollow Hives and Somber Sepulcher have been slightly changed
-
Crossroads can't have the same room type twice anymore
-
Vending Machine: Now have a higher base chance of paying out, but their chance to payout decreases each time you get something from them
-
Fortuna now plays the arcade track when interacted with
-
BUGFIXES:
-
Shards now have their proper, new icons
-
An issue in regards to trap placement in the level layout has been fixed
-
The "Nimbus" enemy now gets tracked properly in the journal
-
Parasite (Curse): Enemies wont spawn in a different position compared to their spawn animation position
-
Death Dial enemy doesn't crash anymore when reflecting its bullets
-
Fixed a bug with the alt track appearance rate
-
Fixed the crash where when starting the game for the first time and checking the settings would crash the game
-
Fixed a visual bug with the chests you can get from fishing
-
Fixed getting duplicates from the ticket machine
-
Fixed not getting corrupted hearts when picking up multiple broken heart curses
-
Fixed not getting accuracy downs when picking up multiple clumsiness curses
-
You can't kill yourself with a chance machine anymore
-
Golden Chain: Now gives you 3 max chain when fully upgraded rather than the buggy 3.5
-
Glass Dagger: Doesn't trigger when being low on hp but having shields anymore
-
Morals: Now works properly on all relics
-
Minibosses can drop corrupted portals now
-
Lucky well rooms can actually appear now
-
Simple platforms now lets you drop through platforms while walking
-
Simple platforms won't let you automatically fall through multiple platforms at once
-
Paladins Hammer: Can now be upgraded
-
Fixed issues in context of familiars attacking bosses during their introduction cutscene
-
Enemies that are created by other enemies, won't carry souls if their parents don't
-
Fixed a crash with the construct enemies from the Somber Sepulcher
-
Fixed Split Veyeral, Marbles or Virgo staff projectiles being able to get stuck in the wall
-
If you get ghost tear with a laser weapon, it doesn't make the lesser infinite length anymore
-
Interacting with the portal at the beginning of an area, won't deactive your hud after closing said menu anymore
-
Fixed a crash when defeating an archmage culteye while its firing its laser
-
Slimeball: Reflects properly off of surfaces now
-
Hard Hat: Actually deactivates cannons in the "Ticking Tower Top" area now
-
Prism: Now works properly with lasers and rocket launcher
-
The Technician now has her introduction text
-
[REDACTED] death count now counts properly
-
Chance machines can now appear in arcade rooms
-
Brick Block: Won't break into multiple souls anymore when hit multiple times in the same step
-
Fixed a visual glitch with lasers
-
Trapped (Curse): Now works properly
-
You are not invincible while using the pisces rod anymore
-
[REDACTED] Now shoots correctly in their "clock based" attack
-
If an enemy is both affected by freeze as well as slow, freeze's effect will now take priority
-
Fixed a game freeze when setting wave rooms and rough rivals to max in the custom shard menu
-
When unlocking the chaos ticket, your key ticket wont dissappear for a run anymore
-
Hopefully fixed gamepad vibration issues when closing the game
-
Secret room tune doesn't keep playing during the pause menu
-
Fixed an audio bug, where the machine gun sfx would be muted after a certain enemy attacked
-
Minor text fixes
-
Minor visual fixes
Changed files in this update