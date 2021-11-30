Revita - 0.8.2 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7802359 · Last edited 30 November 2021 – 16:26:23 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

Since the "Old Friends" Update came out, we have stumbled upon quite a few bugs and crashes as is expected, but with this update we should have most to all of them fixed. Additionally we aslo wanted to adjust the balancing of certain elements, to make for an overall more enjoyable and interesting game.

If you encounter and more issues or wanna leave us some feedback, as always, feel free to join our discord [Discord](discord.gg/revita) and let us know!

QUALITY OF LIFE:

When backing out of the ticket menu, it will now open up the custom shard menu if your run was set to a custom shard run

TWEAKS:

Corrupted Chump: Buffed the base damage from 3 to 5 and they now gain 3 damage per curse rather than 1

Gold Tooth: Now shows you the luck benefit in its description

Paladins Hammer: Buffed from (20%->30%->40%) damage up to (30%->40%->50%) damage up

Empty Vessel: Rare -> Common

Jar of Honey: Now part of the "Beeees" synergy

Prism Shield: Now moves slightly slower

Heartstring: Now belongs to the "Heartfelt" Synergy

Silver Bell: Slightly nerfed range

Forgotten Keepsake: Buffed slightly, now goes from 15% critical damage up to 25% on the first upgrade, rather than 20%

Bomb Grub: Corpses now have an outline when enemy outlines are activated

Cell Clump: Doesn't scale damage as rapidly with planetary ring and rarity changed from Common -> Rare

Dust Bunny: Rare -> Common

Dynamite + Laser Diode: New synergy

Silver Bullet + Laser Diode: Now only destroys one enemy bullet per laser, rather than any amount

Telescope: Rare -> Common

Wind-Up-Key: Won't give you an orbital anymore when you already have mirror shard

Legendary relics in the shop now cost 2.5HP rather than 2HP

Buffed Luck and Speed benefits from blessings from 5% to 10%

Familiars can't attack bosses during their introduction cutscene anymore

Charge Gun: Now retains its charge while dashing or jumping

Machine Gun: Lowered base damage by 1

Blast Gun: Slightly lowered range

Rocket Launcher: Now has a unique synergy with dynamite

Pisces Rod: Fishing spots are now a bit more obvious

Weapon charge isn't affected by bullet amount on screen anymore

Barf (Curse): Doesn't produce poison clouds while in a boss cutscene anymore

Adjusted pickup frequency rates for shields and keys

Wispeyes should now always spawn roughly above the player

Adjusted miniboss movement speed slightly

Your chain won't drop during minibosses or mimic fights anymore

Tweaked some of [REDACTED]'s attacks

Minor Balancing changes to the [REDACTED] fights on higher tricky tactics

Some Boss rooms in Hollow Hives and Somber Sepulcher have been slightly changed

Crossroads can't have the same room type twice anymore

Vending Machine: Now have a higher base chance of paying out, but their chance to payout decreases each time you get something from them

Fortuna now plays the arcade track when interacted with

BUGFIXES: