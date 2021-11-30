"Drova - Arena" Season 2 launched!

Hey! It is done. More than three months have passed since the last season and a lot has happened in the meantime. We left the basement and we're ready to show what we have been working on.

What is "Drova - Arena"?

The Arena is a spin off focused around combat and player feedback to test out system for our upcoming RPG "Drova", which we will start developing early 2022.

Play the most recent version of our combat system! The Arena will be a 5-minute-long, fast-paced arena fight with multiple waves of challengers. We want to present new weapons, new enemies, controller support and a completely revamped UI.

Provide us with your feedback and shape the next season of the Arena! You can join our Discord to discuss features, express your criticism or just generally tell us you like or dislike something, even if you can't exactly pinpoint why.

How can I play the Arena?

All you need to do is launch the Teaser, select "Drova - Arena" within the launcher and click "Play". The official release is on 01 December, if you wanna play right now, join our Discord and grab the Early Access key. What are you waiting for?

Are you registered for the prize competition?

Pick up two prizes by playing the Arena! Just join our Discord and type "!register!" in the #registration channel to make yourself known to our Arena Lord. He will then send you a DM containing the arena key, which you will have to insert into the main menu of The Arena to complete your registration. The prize competition ends on 29 December, 2021 11:59 PM CET.

First place on the high score list:

Become a part of Drova! You always wanted to be a quest NPC or a statue in the world of Draheim? Together with you, we will work out how to immortalize a representation of you in the final game!

Claim the exclusive title of "Gladiator" on our Community Discord Server!

Your name will be mentioned in the credits of the final game as one of our gladiators!

One random, registered player:

50€ coupon, redeemable on Steam / Amazon / a platform of your choosing.

Now get into the ring already!

