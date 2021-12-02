 Skip to content

Rubber Bandits: Summer Prologue update for 2 December 2021

RUBBER BANDITS IS FINALLY LIVE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So buckle up, get your bandit squad geared up in the armory, choose your favorite skin and prepare for multiplayer mayhem and play:

  • Solo mode or crossplay co-op
  • 25 new levels to infiltrate and smash
  • 3 game modes: Heist, Brawl and Arcade
  • A fully loaded armory
  • New character skins to unlock

But that's not all we have in store for you :eyes:

MEET EARL THE BIRD

For all you early birds who buy and play the game before or on December 9th, get an exclusive Earl The Bird skin to shake your tailfeathers in!

If you like Rubber Bandits and want to spread the news to your friends, any posts/retweets/shares are much appreciated!

