Hi Bandit!

RUBBER BANDITS IS FINALLY LIVE!

So buckle up, get your bandit squad geared up in the armory, choose your favourite skin and prepare for the hilarous multiplayer mayhem and play:

Solo mode or crossplay co-op

25 new levels to infiltrate and smash

3 game modes: Heist, Brawl and Arcade

A fully loaded armory

New character skins to unlock

But that's not all we have in store for you

MEET EARL THE BIRD

For all you early birds who buy and play the game before or on December 9th, can unlock an exclusive Earl The Bird skin in the store to shake your tailfeathers in!

BUY NOW

If you like Rubber Bandits and want to spread the news to your friends, any posts/retweet's/shares are much appreciated!