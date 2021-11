Share · View all patches · Build 7801864 · Last edited 30 November 2021 – 14:26:14 UTC by Wendy

The opening movie has been added.

You can watch it from the menu by clicking "Movie".

Time now stops for a moment when you take damage.

Effects have been adjusted.

Added effects to both player and enemy.

VS100 Robots

The effects of various items have been enhanced.

Some of the enemy variations have been changed.