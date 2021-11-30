 Skip to content

Gamedec update for 30 November 2021

Dev-Stream with Controller Support - New Community Manager on-board!

Hi Detectives!

My name is Bartek, and some of you may have seen me replying in the discussions or under reviews. I am your new Community Manager (if you have seen any mem-ish responses on Steam or Twitter lately, yup, that's me :)).

I want to meet you on stream, with me in front of the camera (yay!), tomorrow at 2 PM CET. We will be showing you the latest update with added controller support.

Let's chat, mess around, and I will have the opportunity to introduce myself properly!

See ya tomorrow! ;)

