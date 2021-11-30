FALL GUYS SEASON 6: PARTY SPECTACULAR IS OUT NOW!

Calling all V.I.Beans - you’re invited to the Fall Guys Season 6: Party Spectacular! This season brings a whole host of new Rounds, obstacles, and outfits, as well as:

More Limited Time Events - starting with Sackboy!

50 tiers of rewards to unlock in the Fame Path

Fame Path exclusive costumes Jin and The Ghost

New features via Epic Games Accounts, including cross-platform progression between PS4 and Steam, and the return of custom usernames

As this is the last season of 2021, we wanted to say a special thanks to everyone in the Fall Guys community. It’s been a wild year for us Tonics: joining the Epic Games family, exploring new features (Custom Lobbies, Squads Mode, Limited Time Events) each season to make Fall Guys even more fun, working with some of our favorite IPs (Sonic, TRON, Among Us, Godzilla (?!)) and all while we’re still learning how to develop games working from home.

We are hyped because Season 6 brings us closer to our goal of bringing Fall Guys to as many people as possible, with Epic Game Accounts bringing cross-platform progression and then cross-platform play between PlayStation and PC this season. This will take some testing and learning on our part, as we want to make sure we can deliver the best possible experience to players, no matter which platform they prefer to play on. It's also an important step towards bringing Fall Guys to additional platforms.

We know everyone’s excited about Fall Guy coming to Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox, with good reason. There's been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that's not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, it's one of our top priorities in active development and we can't wait to share more details with you in 2022.

In the meantime, you can dive into our brand new season right now and join the jubilations of Season 6 - Party Spectacular. Dive in for a closer look at the ultimate carnival of Crowns:

YouTube

PARTY ON WITH FIVE NEW ROUNDS

And the beans go wild! We’ve got five new Rounds hitting the main stage, stacked with a frankly ridiculous assortment of never-before-seen obstacles to test your stumbling skills.

PARTY PROMENADE

The party starts here in our wildest gauntlet to date, packed with all-new obstacles! In this celebration of clumsiness, navigate your bean through zooming vacuum tubes, dodge water balloon cannons and swing to victory on the awesomely acrobatic trapeze bars.

FULL TILT

A fiendishly fresh take on a Fall Guys classic. We’re debuting our dizzyingly new 360° see-saws in a treacherous race to the finish. Beware the force fields and rapid rotating bars, primed to boot you off the festival lineup!

PIPE DREAM

A totally tubular dash to the finish line. Every trip to the Pipe Dream brings a different maze challenge, with each vacuum tube potentially leading to stumbling peril. You may meet flippers and fans, perilous pivoting platforms or..? No spoilers!

AIRTIME

Your Fall Guys flight to Airtime is now departing! Strive to stay in the air for as long as possible via outrageous displays of aerial agility. Swing on trapezes and practice your fancy footwork on conveyor belts and rotating platforms. And if you fall? Drums and flippers await to put you back in the limelight.

LEADING LIGHT

In the greatest game show in the universe, who wouldn’t want to be in the spotlight? But fame isn’t easy when you’re tumbling over turntables and floundering over fans! Beware, as crafty beans won’t want to share the headline slot, using force fields to disrupt your flow and become the centre of attention!

YouTube

CROSS-PLATFORM PROGRESSION COMES TO FALL GUYS WITH EPIC GAMES ACCOUNTS!

We know some folks like to stumble on multiple platforms. That’s why we’re bringing Epic Games Accounts to Season 6, meaning you can take your progress with you...wherever you choose to play!

Everything from your favourite bean looks, to fancy nameplates, to Fame Path progress can be linked to your Epic Games Account. Do you prefer to stretch out for a bit of PlayStation action with pals...but prefer to stream from Steam? Cool - now, do both but with the same progress!

Plus, PC players can enjoy the return of custom names! Whatever you have for your Epic Games Account will also appear in-game. No more relying on the name generator!

These changes are just the start of our quest to make playing Fall Guys everywhere you choose as seamlessly connected as possible, with Epic Lobbies & Friends Lists support coming later in the season. Woo! We’ve put together a real detailed FAQ on our Support page which has all you need to know about cross-platform progression and the future of Fall Guys.

YouTube

NEW COSTUMES, LIMITED TIME EVENTS AND FAME PATH REWARDS

Season 6’s Fame Path is overflowing with goodies to get you fully equipped for the Party Spectacular! Your Blunderdome antics will set you tumbling through 50 tiers of rewards with more than 20,000 Kudos to unlock, over 20 Crowns, ludicrously colourful costumes and other treats.

Plus, we’ll have some super special guests joining the festivities. Prepare you beans to train as Jin and become The Ghost with two costumes optimised for stealthy stumbles - unlock them in order, exclusively in the Season 6 Fame Path.

No new season party would be complete without the hottest fall looks, so prepare to jump into over 25 new costumes of carnival couture, guaranteed to send you to the slime in style.

Your Blunderdome Construction Crew have been preparing a platter of new Limited Time Events to reward our most dedicated beans! Plus, we’ve implemented a slew of fixes and improvements for smoother stumbles, based on feedback from our players.

More Limited Time Events - More incredible rewards, more challenges, more wild Show variations...MORE! And it all kicks off with the burlap bundle of joy, Sackboy!

- More incredible rewards, more challenges, more wild Show variations...MORE! And it all kicks off with the burlap bundle of joy, Sackboy! Roll Off returns! - Circular tumbles are back in the Final Round, with multiple fixes now in place.

- Circular tumbles are back in the Final Round, with multiple fixes now in place. Flipping wonderful - Issues solved with multiple beans using the same Flipper on Rounds such as Tundra Run and Short Circuit.

- Issues solved with multiple beans using the same Flipper on Rounds such as Tundra Run and Short Circuit. Spectate on the Squad - Spectator Mode fixed to now automatically pan to Party members.

Dive into the full list of seasonal improvements in our Release Notes, straight from the team! And be sure to check out our Public Issue Tracker to see the issues we’re aware of and any bugs that we’re plotting to squish next.

We’re beyond excited to welcome you to the Season 6 Party Spectacular and to hear your thoughts on the latest bean festivities. All the latest Fall Guys news, including drop dates for Limited Time Events and costumes can be grabbed from our official Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Never stumble alone and join the shenanigans on the official Fall Guys Discord and sign up for delightful updates direct to your inbox with our Newsletter.

We’ll see you in the Blunderdome.