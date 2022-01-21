Strange Horticulture OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Horticulturists,

It is our distinct pleasure to announce that Strange Horticulture is now available! You can finally peruse through your collection of lovely and exotic plants as you take on the role of Strange Horticulture's proprietor.

You can pick up Strange Horticulture for $14.99, with a 10% discount during our launch week!

"Strange Horticulture is quiet, meticulous, delightful, dark, and beguiling. An utterly lovely game." - Rock Paper Shotgun

"Strange Horticulture is the best detective game I've played in years" - PC Gamer

And if you're new to our strange corner of the internet, here's a quick rundown of what you can expect from Strange Horticulture!

Welcome to Undermere

Welcome to Undermere, a quaint town surrounded by hag-infested forests and rugged mountains. You are the Horticulturist, owner of local plant store Strange Horticulture. As a cast of colorful customers come by your shop, you are quickly thrust into an occult mystery stretching back hundreds of years.

Explore the lands beyond

Explore the lands beyond your store to find new plants, but be careful! The dark woods and lakes are not always friendly to a simple herbalist. You might discover powers beyond your wildest dreams - or lose your mind completely. Use context clues to determine which places to visit, and which to avoid!

An Ever-Growing Collection

Using your trusty encyclopedia and clues found on your explorations, you learn more about the strange plants you come across. By identifying each plant, you will be able to use their effects to influence the story -- from hypnotic hallucinogens to powerful poisons.

Sounds good, right? If Strange Horticulture is your cup of mysterious-smelling tea, consider picking it up today!

