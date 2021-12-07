Monsters per second entered early access!

Share · View all patches · Build 7801559 · Last edited 7 December 2021 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Monsters per second just entered early access!

I want to use this opportunity to tell you more about the game in its current state and about the early access plans.

Now there are 10 maps available (5 for each planet).

Each planet is inhabited by its own unique monsters.

You can buy new weapons and unlock new buildings to be prepared for a steadily increasing difficulty.

Here is a rough plan for the big updates during the early access phase.

-A new major game mechanic

-A new planet with 5 more maps and more monsters

(One map per update)

-Bonus “high score” map

The first big update is planned for the beginning of January 2022.

Smaller patches will be released whenever needed.

Feel free to contact me for feedback, questions or other issues.

Best regards

ALTILLRA