Lucky 13 Free DLC Out Now

Prepare for battle, commander!

That’s right, the second of our promised free Reinforcement Packs is ready for deployment.

Download our Lucky 13 DLC for free and discover two new divisions: the varied Axis Panzerdivision Tatra and the rapid Allied Task Force Butler.

**

Lucky 13 Details



The Lucky 13 DLC will launch today. As our veteran Steel Division 2 players know, in the past we have proposed various Nemesis DLCs. Each option would feature a new theme, focused on a specific battle or region, and two new divisions. The community would vote on which choice out of three alternatives they would like to see developed first. We have had five successful Nemesis DLC** so far.

Our Lucky 13 DLC combines two of the most interesting runner-up Nemesis options which didn’t make the cut. Panzerdivision Tatra was featured in Nemesis: Slovak Uprising in Nemesis #4 (won by Nemesis: Raid on Drvar), while Task Force Butler was part of Nemesis: Battle of Montélimar in Nemesis #2 (won by Nemesis: Battle of Rimini).

If you want to read more about the composition of both Lucky 13 divisions, take a look at last week’s blog post.

**

Other news



A quick update on some of our other projects. We are making steady headway with both the Tribute to the Liberation of Italy expansion and Nemesis: Raid on Drvar** DLC. See some of the progress on the models below!

Also, included in the patch delivered alongside Lucky 13, you’ll find the proper model for the Soviet 72-K AA gun, previewed with 358-ya Strelk. And you’ll see more of it in the future ...

**

Until next time

**

That's all, commander. Muster your troops, crank up those tank engines - combat awaits!