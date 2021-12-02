The Bus Update 1.8 - Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7801129 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 10:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.8 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to improved ambient sounds as well as reworked AI behaviour of vehicles and passengers.

Following you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.12.46026 EA

Upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27.1

Reworked ambient sounds

Various fixes for the new Settings Menu

You can now enter values for settings by double clicking entries

Pedestrians on crossings now speed up when the traffic light turns red

Changed clicking on Atron Interface to be more reliable

Added construction vehicles

Fixed map sometimes zooming into wrong place when opening

Fixed sound not stopping when the game is paused

Fixed a freeze caused by car AI

Fixed a bug where cars would get stuck at crossings

Fixed a couple bugs in the ingame radio

Level Art fixes

When centering the camera for driving it will now also zoom out

AI Vehicles now turn their lights on in bad weather

Improved snow on objects

Added test drive for own routes

Added overcast and sync option to weather menu

Fixed crane rendering

Fixed passengers gliding into doors on some stops

Fixed missing pedestrians southwest of the map

Fixed radio sometimes unintentionally playing when game is paused

Fixed some objects not appearing in mirrors

Fixed passengers rarely moving to the top of buildings when exiting the bus

Fixed location of bus stops on line 200

Fixed a rare crash when leaving to main menu

Replaced the Standard Plan with the new TXL + 200 Operating Plan

Added colored indicator for arrival times on navi

Trucks are now less common on Sundays

Fixes for Keep Brake option

Localisation Updates

Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background