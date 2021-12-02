 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Bus update for 2 December 2021

The Bus Update 1.8 - Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7801129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.8 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to improved ambient sounds as well as reworked AI behaviour of vehicles and passengers.

Following you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.12.46026 EA

  • Upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27.1
  • Reworked ambient sounds
  • Various fixes for the new Settings Menu
  • You can now enter values for settings by double clicking entries
  • Pedestrians on crossings now speed up when the traffic light turns red
  • Changed clicking on Atron Interface to be more reliable
  • Added construction vehicles
  • Fixed map sometimes zooming into wrong place when opening
  • Fixed sound not stopping when the game is paused
  • Fixed a freeze caused by car AI
  • Fixed a bug where cars would get stuck at crossings
  • Fixed a couple bugs in the ingame radio
  • Level Art fixes
  • When centering the camera for driving it will now also zoom out
  • AI Vehicles now turn their lights on in bad weather
  • Improved snow on objects
  • Added test drive for own routes
  • Added overcast and sync option to weather menu
  • Fixed crane rendering
  • Fixed passengers gliding into doors on some stops
  • Fixed missing pedestrians southwest of the map
  • Fixed radio sometimes unintentionally playing when game is paused
  • Fixed some objects not appearing in mirrors
  • Fixed passengers rarely moving to the top of buildings when exiting the bus
  • Fixed location of bus stops on line 200
  • Fixed a rare crash when leaving to main menu
  • Replaced the Standard Plan with the new TXL + 200 Operating Plan
  • Added colored indicator for arrival times on navi
  • Trucks are now less common on Sundays
  • Fixes for Keep Brake option
  • Localisation Updates
  • Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background

Changed files in this update

The Bus Content Depot 491541
  • Loading history…
The Bus - Scania CW18M Depot 491542
  • Loading history…
The Bus - Comfort Class Depot 491543
  • Loading history…
The Bus - Neoplan Skyliner Depot 491544
  • Loading history…
The Bus - VDL Futura FHD2 Depot 491545
  • Loading history…
The Bus - MAN Lions Intercity Depot 491546
  • Loading history…
The Bus - BB40 Depot 491547
  • Loading history…
The Bus - Scania Touring Depot 491548
  • Loading history…
The Bus - W906 Depot 491549
  • Loading history…
The Bus - MAN Lion's Coach 2017 Depot 897491
  • Loading history…
The Bus - VDL Futura FDD2 Depot 897492
  • Loading history…
The Bus - MAN Lion's City DD Depot 897493
  • Loading history…
The Bus - Line 200 Depot 897494
  • Loading history…
The Bus - Line 245 Depot 897495
  • Loading history…
The Bus - Line 100 Depot 897496
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.