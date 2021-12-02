The Bus Update 1.8 - Released

Update 1.8 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!
Look forward to improved ambient sounds as well as reworked AI behaviour of vehicles and passengers.
Following you will find a detailed list with all the changes.
Changelog 0.12.46026 EA
- Upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27.1
- Reworked ambient sounds
- Various fixes for the new Settings Menu
- You can now enter values for settings by double clicking entries
- Pedestrians on crossings now speed up when the traffic light turns red
- Changed clicking on Atron Interface to be more reliable
- Added construction vehicles
- Fixed map sometimes zooming into wrong place when opening
- Fixed sound not stopping when the game is paused
- Fixed a freeze caused by car AI
- Fixed a bug where cars would get stuck at crossings
- Fixed a couple bugs in the ingame radio
- Level Art fixes
- When centering the camera for driving it will now also zoom out
- AI Vehicles now turn their lights on in bad weather
- Improved snow on objects
- Added test drive for own routes
- Added overcast and sync option to weather menu
- Fixed crane rendering
- Fixed passengers gliding into doors on some stops
- Fixed missing pedestrians southwest of the map
- Fixed radio sometimes unintentionally playing when game is paused
- Fixed some objects not appearing in mirrors
- Fixed passengers rarely moving to the top of buildings when exiting the bus
- Fixed location of bus stops on line 200
- Fixed a rare crash when leaving to main menu
- Replaced the Standard Plan with the new TXL + 200 Operating Plan
- Added colored indicator for arrival times on navi
- Trucks are now less common on Sundays
- Fixes for Keep Brake option
- Localisation Updates
- Performance optimizations**
** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background
Changed files in this update