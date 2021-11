Dear Protectors of the Light,

Now that the Steam Autumn Sale is in full swing and many new protectors have joined the fight against the Nightmares, I'm sure many of you have realised just how tough it is to outlast them...

Well, it just so happens that Steam have an awards category that we feel describes us perfectly, that's why you should nominate Age of Darkness: Final Stand for the Best Game You Suck At Award!