Patch Notes 1st December 2021

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,
Although the English version of the game is not available yet, our team is working hard on improving it every day !
Today, we wanted to share our progress with you.
Our first update mainly consists of bug fixes (reported to us by players on our Discord) and a few new functionalities.
IMPORTANT
For those of you who may have tested the game in its current French version, we highly recommend that you start a new save after this update as it will render your existing saves obsolete. Playing on an old save after this update may cause significant gameplay issues.
As we are still in Early Access, updates may affect existing saves. We are very sorry about this but it unfortunately cannot be avoided in this case. To enjoy the game without issues, creating a new save is the only solution during the game's early access phase. We will do our best to fix this problem for the official release of the game.
NEW FEATURES
New tutorial
-
Instructions have been made clearer (flashing icons, new dialog).
-
The option to skip the tutorial at the beginning of a new game has been added (Don't worry, Jean-Baptiste won't be mad)
New buildings
- On-site feed manufacturing
This new building will allow you to manufacture feed more efficiently for your pigs. It can be unlocked through the research tree.
- On-site store
You can now sell your products directly on the farm instead of using the marketplace. The store is on the left side of the map and is buyable at the start of the game.
BUG FIXES
Buildings
-
The auto renewal of pigs has been fixed
-
The solar panels on the maternity building now have to be unlocked through research to become available.
-
The maternity building has been fixed
-
The slurry treatment plant is now buyable at the start of the game (instead of immediately being available)
Team
-
Wage negotiation : you cannot offer a negative wage anymore (unfortunately)
-
Recruitment : the issue where employees who stayed even after after their contract expired has been fixed.
-
Firing a team member who was assigned a repeatable task will not cause the game to freeze anymore.
-
Inventory
- The price of slurry has been reduced
Marketplace
-
The quantity input bar in the Marketplace menu will not move anymore when the quantity is too high
-
Fixed the sales contracts
-
The quantity of seeds needed to sow on a field will automatically be displayed while buying them.
Finance
-
When upgrading or buying a new building, the loan amount will automatically be displayed (no need to use the slider anymore.
-
Two new financial products have been added
-
Subsidies have been added during the first two years
Balancing
- Rebalanced the impact of the workload on employee mood and endurance.
- The workload of the team will now be calculated according to the assigned tasks
Menu navigation
- Mouse scrolling through the different menu tabs now works as intended
OTHER
Optimization
- The general performance of the game and its loading times have been improved
Movement
- Movement on the farm and on the minimap have been improved
Save Load
- Many actions did not work after loading a save previously. This is no longer the case for new saves. Existing saves won't be affected by this change and can therefore still create issues. Only new saves created after this update will work as intended (see above)
Thank you again for your interest in the game. The English version of the game is coming early
2022 !
- The Gamabilis Team
Changed files in this update