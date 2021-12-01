Patch Notes 1st December 2021

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

Although the English version of the game is not available yet, our team is working hard on improving it every day !

Today, we wanted to share our progress with you.

Our first update mainly consists of bug fixes (reported to us by players on our Discord) and a few new functionalities.

IMPORTANT

For those of you who may have tested the game in its current French version, we highly recommend that you start a new save after this update as it will render your existing saves obsolete. Playing on an old save after this update may cause significant gameplay issues.

As we are still in Early Access, updates may affect existing saves. We are very sorry about this but it unfortunately cannot be avoided in this case. To enjoy the game without issues, creating a new save is the only solution during the game's early access phase. We will do our best to fix this problem for the official release of the game.

NEW FEATURES

New tutorial

Instructions have been made clearer (flashing icons, new dialog).

The option to skip the tutorial at the beginning of a new game has been added (Don't worry, Jean-Baptiste won't be mad)

New buildings

On-site feed manufacturing

This new building will allow you to manufacture feed more efficiently for your pigs. It can be unlocked through the research tree.

On-site store

You can now sell your products directly on the farm instead of using the marketplace. The store is on the left side of the map and is buyable at the start of the game.

BUG FIXES

Buildings

The auto renewal of pigs has been fixed

The solar panels on the maternity building now have to be unlocked through research to become available.

The maternity building has been fixed

The slurry treatment plant is now buyable at the start of the game (instead of immediately being available)

Team

Wage negotiation : you cannot offer a negative wage anymore (unfortunately)

Recruitment : the issue where employees who stayed even after after their contract expired has been fixed.

Firing a team member who was assigned a repeatable task will not cause the game to freeze anymore.



Inventory

The price of slurry has been reduced

Marketplace

The quantity input bar in the Marketplace menu will not move anymore when the quantity is too high

Fixed the sales contracts

The quantity of seeds needed to sow on a field will automatically be displayed while buying them.

Finance

When upgrading or buying a new building, the loan amount will automatically be displayed (no need to use the slider anymore.

Two new financial products have been added

Subsidies have been added during the first two years

Balancing

Rebalanced the impact of the workload on employee mood and endurance.

The workload of the team will now be calculated according to the assigned tasks

Menu navigation

Mouse scrolling through the different menu tabs now works as intended

OTHER

Optimization

The general performance of the game and its loading times have been improved

Movement

Movement on the farm and on the minimap have been improved

Save Load

Many actions did not work after loading a save previously. This is no longer the case for new saves. Existing saves won't be affected by this change and can therefore still create issues. Only new saves created after this update will work as intended (see above)

Thank you again for your interest in the game. The English version of the game is coming early

2022 !