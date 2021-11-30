Secret societies in the game

Hello and welcome to our ongoing series of notes on the Secret Government updates! As you know, there is not only one secret society under the player’s control. So far, we’ve introduced another secret society that is AI-controlled. It’s called the Dark Brotherhood. Just like the Brotherhood under your control, the Dark Brotherhood pursues its goals and tries to rebuild the picture of the world.

You might have already encountered the Dark Brotherhood when you saw red-hooded adepts in the government of the countries. In this case, there may be several options for the story. If the Dark Brotherhood considers the country important for reaching its goals, you should be prepared for a very tough confrontation. On the other hand, they may decide that they’re not ready for a conflict and will leave the country of your presence. After all, they are not willing to destroy your Brotherhood, but to achieve their goals as soon as possible and change the picture of the world in accordance with these goals.

There is also an option to avoid conflict or try to act unnoticed. The secrecy of your brothers plays an important role here. As you know, secrecy is spent on running errands. But it also serves as your protection against exposure. If you are in a safe secrecy range, enemy agents can’t blow your cover. The safe range of secrecy is colored green. If you have gone beyond the safe zone, it becomes red. In this case, your brother may be exposed and attacked. As a result, you either have to flee the country or start a head-on collision.

You can choose the tactics that you like better and more in line with the capabilities of your brothers. The traits of your brothers can give an edge in both stealth tactics and direct confrontation. The mechanics with the ability to act unnoticed will be in one of the upcoming updates. As always, we will be happy to receive your comments.