Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Patch 7th December 2021

Following our recent update bringing visual enhancements and accessibility improvements to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, we have released a patch addressing some of the minor issues some users were encountering. These include:
• Fix for ultra-wide screen support
• Fix for audio levels not being applied properly after the update in certain cases
• Fix for sliders not working when dragged along
• Fix for RT shadows switching when looking through a portal on Valravn's map
• Fix for stuttering some people experience with DX12, done by pregenerating a package of shaders for both RT On and Off presets.
For more information and support, please visit https://hellblade.com/
Changed files in this update