Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice update for 7 December 2021

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Patch 7th December 2021

Build 7800612

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Following our recent update bringing visual enhancements and accessibility improvements to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, we have released a patch addressing some of the minor issues some users were encountering. These include:

• Fix for ultra-wide screen support

• Fix for audio levels not being applied properly after the update in certain cases

• Fix for sliders not working when dragged along

• Fix for RT shadows switching when looking through a portal on Valravn's map

• Fix for stuttering some people experience with DX12, done by pregenerating a package of shaders for both RT On and Off presets.

For more information and support, please visit https://hellblade.com/

