Patch Note - 11/30

Hello, This is EZ2ON Team.

This update addresses several issues related to the 11/25 update and makes improvements to existing features.

● What's New

Improved look and feel of gameplay

We are constantly monitoring every single user feedback to see if there's room for improvement. We can't stress enough that we are experimenting with the overall look and feel very seriously.

The gameplay mainly consists of two elements, audio and visual. And we believe these two are key to an improved play experience.

Improved BG/Key sound volume option — the values are reset to default. Players need to re-adjust accordingly.

Improved sound playback engine — provides even more emphasis towards key sounds.

Fixed an issue where the key feedback opacity option didn't behave as intended.

Content updates

The audio of the following songs has been revised.

「Energy Flower (Original Mix)」

「Only See Me Now」

The following BGAs have been replaced with a remastered version.

「I've Fallen (Remaster)」

「Futurist (Remaster)」

「You Are The One For Me (Remaster)」

「Futurist (Remaster)」

Video/image assets of the following songs have been revised.

「Only See Me Now」

「Baby Dance (Club Ver.) (Remaster)」

「Call me up Now」

「For 3 Weeks」

The following chart has been revised.

「Fire Storm」 - 5B SHD · 5S SHD

「Only See Me Now」 - 6B SHD · 8B SHD · 6S SHD · 8S SHD

*Score wipe has occurred due to the change.

The audio mix for the following songs has been adjusted to provide a more immersive sound experience.

「I've Fallen (Remaster)」

「Futurist (Remaster)」

「You Are The One For Me (Remaster)」

「Futurist (Remaster)」

「My Honey」

「For 3 Weeks」

「Baby Dance (Club Ver.) (Remaster)」

「Call me up now」

「Only See Me Now」

TIME TRAVELER DLC exclusive back panel skin 'TIMESTREAM' has been added.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Reworked animation for '1st S/E' NEW/OLD judgement effect.

Reworked animation for '1st S/E' OLD combo effect.

Corrected position for the number '7' of 'Platinum' combo effect.

Improved panel skin preview UI.

Fixed an issue related to the language settings.

Fixed various game-related bugs.

Thanks.