Game patch 1.2.11

Hey folks!

This update fixes two very serious bugs (which I didn't know how to reproduce for a very long time, and discovered how to just recently), along with a minor problem.

Version 1.2.11:

fixed being capable of removing objects that shouldn't be removed by using a combination of saving and loading in a particular pattern

fixed some problems with saving of bullet class/subclass objects, resulting in problems like bullets disappearing after reseting to the previous save state

fixed some problems with the game not correctly playing the "invalid use" sound when trying to unload weapons that we're on maximum ammo for

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!