Game patch 1.2.11

This update fixes two very serious bugs (which I didn't know how to reproduce for a very long time, and discovered how to just recently), along with a minor problem.
Version 1.2.11:
- fixed being capable of removing objects that shouldn't be removed by using a combination of saving and loading in a particular pattern
- fixed some problems with saving of bullet class/subclass objects, resulting in problems like bullets disappearing after reseting to the previous save state
- fixed some problems with the game not correctly playing the "invalid use" sound when trying to unload weapons that we're on maximum ammo for
