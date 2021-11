Hey there, commanders!

I'm up at it again with another non-scheduled update. The purpose for this update was to fix one glaring issue with GMG Emplacements, where the Emplacement was still able to shoot even though the gunner is killed.

Known issue: this version still has the old version number 1.2.1 shown in the Main Menu. I will fix this for the next scheduled update, hopefully up later this week.

Over and out!