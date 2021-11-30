[Update16] Added tutorial function!

This is the 16th update of "Minable & Create".
Added tutorial functions for operations and game content for beginners.
● Update contents
・ Addition of tutorial function
Please feel free to give us your feedback if you have any opinions or impressions.
Twitter: @ kumama35
We are also looking for people to introduce the game through videos and blogs.
I have some steam keys, please contact DM!
please refer to the official website of the game.
http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/
Changed files in this update