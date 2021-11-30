 Skip to content

Minable & Create update for 30 November 2021

[Update16] Added tutorial function!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the 16th update of "Minable & Create".

Added tutorial functions for operations and game content for beginners.

● Update contents

・ Addition of tutorial function

Please feel free to give us your feedback if you have any opinions or impressions.

Twitter: @ kumama35

We are also looking for people to introduce the game through videos and blogs.

I have some steam keys, please contact DM!

please refer to the official website of the game.

http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/

Changed files in this update

Minable & Create Content Depot 1619971
  • Loading history…
