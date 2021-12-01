Happy Holidays With WASD!

That Time Of Year:

It's the most wonderful time of the year once again. Celebrate it this time with cowboys, big numbers and thinly veiled references!

For the month of December you'll be able to take on limited time holiday enemies in Idle mode. Defeat them to steal their presents, ensuring you have a very happy holidays indeed. Collect enough to unlock limited time costumes and mounts in the event tab on the main menu, all the while enjoying a peaceful wintery theme.

Specifics:

10% chance to spawn holiday themed enemies that each drop 3 presents

2000 presents total required to receive all 5 rewards

Rewards include 3 character skins, each with an alternate color, as well as 2 mounts

Event runs the duration of December and will repeat every year

Permanent Changes