Fastest Hands In The WASD update for 1 December 2021

Happy Holidays With WASD!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

That Time Of Year:

It's the most wonderful time of the year once again. Celebrate it this time with cowboys, big numbers and thinly veiled references!

For the month of December you'll be able to take on limited time holiday enemies in Idle mode. Defeat them to steal their presents, ensuring you have a very happy holidays indeed. Collect enough to unlock limited time costumes and mounts in the event tab on the main menu, all the while enjoying a peaceful wintery theme.

Specifics:

  • 10% chance to spawn holiday themed enemies that each drop 3 presents
  • 2000 presents total required to receive all 5 rewards
  • Rewards include 3 character skins, each with an alternate color, as well as 2 mounts
  • Event runs the duration of December and will repeat every year

Permanent Changes

  • A few minor bug fixes and gameplay optimizations.
  • Fixed a very rare memory leak from occurring with the shotgun's golden bullets. Your memory is no longer leaky.
  • Modified Icicle Launcher to remove the %HP scaling, eliminating a combination that allows for infinite progression unhindered by boss health.
  • Icicle Launcher: 10% chance to do 3% (scaling) Max HP ice damage >> 10% chance to do Sheer Cold's damage x20 (scaling) ice damage

