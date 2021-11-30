 Skip to content

CYBRID update for 30 November 2021

Beta Update - V0837BT3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi!

Here are some updates that I would like to test with you!

  • Added VERY EASY Difficulty for all levels.
  • Added reloading at the bottom at the belt level.
  • Fixed several internal bugs.
  • Fixed Blades, now they have correct Hit Boxes
  • Added correct numbering in the Leaderboard
  • Now the names are easier to read.

So I will be glad if you report bugs that you find in this version and post them in the community or in Discord.

Have a nice game and see you in the Future!

join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD

