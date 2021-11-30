Beta Update - V0837BT3

Hi!
Here are some updates that I would like to test with you!
- Added VERY EASY Difficulty for all levels.
- Added reloading at the bottom at the belt level.
- Fixed several internal bugs.
- Fixed Blades, now they have correct Hit Boxes
- Added correct numbering in the Leaderboard
- Now the names are easier to read.
So I will be glad if you report bugs that you find in this version and post them in the community or in Discord.
Have a nice game and see you in the Future!
join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD
Changed depots in beta branch