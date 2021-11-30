Beta Update - V0837BT3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi!

Here are some updates that I would like to test with you!

Added VERY EASY Difficulty for all levels.

Added reloading at the bottom at the belt level.

Fixed several internal bugs.

Fixed Blades, now they have correct Hit Boxes

Added correct numbering in the Leaderboard

Now the names are easier to read.

So I will be glad if you report bugs that you find in this version and post them in the community or in Discord.

Have a nice game and see you in the Future!

join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD