New Mace Weapon Atlas and Revival Event for Phoenix and Suzaku

A new beautifully crafted weapon has made its appearance in the game!

How to participate

Click on the Event button on the main menu and select "[Challenge] The Weight of the World" to start the event.

When your personal score reaches one of the goals during the event period, you will obtain "Atlas".

There are no limitations on the weapon type or level you can use for this event.

Event Period

From Thursday, December 2nd (00:00amPST) to Wednesday, December 22nd 2021 (07:00amPST)

Reward Goals

10000 pts: Atlas LVL1

15000 pts: Atlas LVL2

25000 pts: Atlas LVL3

Please note

Weapons earned in this event can only be used in "DOJO mode" and "Mana Plant mode".

Comeback of the flaming set of Katana and Wakizashi.

You definitely want them in your inventory!

How to participate

Click on the Event button on the main menu and select "[Join Fight] Flames of Hope" to start the event.

When the total score of all the participants reaches one of the goals during the event period, you will obtain "Phoenix" and "Suzaku".

There are no limitations on the weapon type or level you can use for this event.

Event Period

From Thursday, December 2nd (00:00amPST) to Wednesday, December 22nd 2021 (07:00amPST)

Reward Goals

Total of 2999999 pts: Phoenix

Total of 3000000 pts: Suzaku

Please note