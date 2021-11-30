Share · View all patches · Build 7799213 · Last edited 30 November 2021 – 05:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Added selection toggle for selling all selected weapons or nano-plugins. Drag and drop still available

Added sorting items button for weapons and nano-plugins.

Modified 50cal Beretta Sniper knock down enemy

Modified BADAK magnum knock down enemy when hit near (Only Player able to do it)

Modified shotgun & magnum type guns 2x dmg when hit near target (include enemy but 1.5x dmg)

Fixed Nano and Weapon can collect more than 100.

New inventories features is not fully test. If any of you encounter error, please report it on discussion.

