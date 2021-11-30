- Added selection toggle for selling all selected weapons or nano-plugins. Drag and drop still available
- Added sorting items button for weapons and nano-plugins.
- Modified 50cal Beretta Sniper knock down enemy
- Modified BADAK magnum knock down enemy when hit near (Only Player able to do it)
- Modified shotgun & magnum type guns 2x dmg when hit near target (include enemy but 1.5x dmg)
- Fixed Nano and Weapon can collect more than 100.
New inventories features is not fully test. If any of you encounter error, please report it on discussion.
