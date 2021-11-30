 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 30 November 2021

Patch 7

Share · View all patches · Build 7799213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added selection toggle for selling all selected weapons or nano-plugins. Drag and drop still available
  • Added sorting items button for weapons and nano-plugins.
  • Modified 50cal Beretta Sniper knock down enemy
  • Modified BADAK magnum knock down enemy when hit near (Only Player able to do it)
  • Modified shotgun & magnum type guns 2x dmg when hit near target (include enemy but 1.5x dmg)
  • Fixed Nano and Weapon can collect more than 100.

New inventories features is not fully test. If any of you encounter error, please report it on discussion.

FOLLOW XENOAISAM STUDIO

For tiny news / update / something

Discord : https://discord.gg/NddQqDt

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/xenoaisamstudio/

You guys can join the Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Group Page if didnt join yet:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1758950

Also you can join the chat for instant talk, anything;

https://s.team/chat/EhYakb0C

Changed files in this update

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.