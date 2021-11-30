December 1st 2021 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Attention, Chasers!
Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.
The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) December 1st, 2021 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:
1. Eltheca Christmas Theme
Eltheca will be changed to a Christmas theme. Get in the holiday spirit for December.
2. Karma Balance
Sword Taliah
- Reduced maximum Leap distance by 25%
- Reduced Leap’s AOE radius by 20%
- Reduced Stun Hit's time window for follow up attack by 50%
- Corrected AOE radius of Stun Hit to not affect enemies behind affected target
- Reduced forward distance of the second hit of Stun Hit by 56%
Dance of Wind
- Reduced number of projectiles from Salvo Arrows from 7 to 5
Lightning Fang
- Cannot use second jump after using Lightning Ambush, Flame Strike, Lightning Drop, or Dimension Slash while in the air
Crimson Lily
- Reduced forward distance covered by using LMB [RMB-RMB-RMB] and Dash [RMB-RMB-RMB] by 26%
3. Result Screen Improvements
New categories have been added to the scores in the result screen for each mode. A new method of selecting the star player of each match has been implemented based on performance in each category.
<Result Screen_Deathmatch>
<Result Screen_Capture The Flag>
4. Added in-game Recording feature (Bandicam)
Record in-game video without the need for a third-party application by pressing default hotkey (Alt + Home) to start recording. This feature can be customized in various settings and the recorded video can be used freely.
