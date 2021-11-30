 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

KurtzPel update for 30 November 2021

December 1st 2021 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7798879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) December 1st, 2021 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. Eltheca Christmas Theme

Eltheca will be changed to a Christmas theme. Get in the holiday spirit for December.



2. Karma Balance

Sword Taliah

  • Reduced maximum Leap distance by 25%
  • Reduced Leap’s AOE radius by 20%
  • Reduced Stun Hit's time window for follow up attack by 50%
  • Corrected AOE radius of Stun Hit to not affect enemies behind affected target
  • Reduced forward distance of the second hit of Stun Hit by 56%

Dance of Wind

  • Reduced number of projectiles from Salvo Arrows from 7 to 5

Lightning Fang

  • Cannot use second jump after using Lightning Ambush, Flame Strike, Lightning Drop, or Dimension Slash while in the air

Crimson Lily

  • Reduced forward distance covered by using LMB [RMB-RMB-RMB] and Dash [RMB-RMB-RMB] by 26%
3. Result Screen Improvements

New categories have been added to the scores in the result screen for each mode. A new method of selecting the star player of each match has been implemented based on performance in each category.



<Result Screen_Deathmatch>



<Result Screen_Capture The Flag>

4. Added in-game Recording feature (Bandicam)

Record in-game video without the need for a third-party application by pressing default hotkey (Alt + Home) to start recording. This feature can be customized in various settings and the recorded video can be used freely.

Changed depots in qa-version branch

View more data in app history for build 7798879
KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.