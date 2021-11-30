December 1st 2021 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) December 1st, 2021 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



1. Eltheca Christmas Theme

Eltheca will be changed to a Christmas theme. Get in the holiday spirit for December.





2. Karma Balance

Sword Taliah

Reduced maximum Leap distance by 25%

Reduced Leap’s AOE radius by 20%

Reduced Stun Hit's time window for follow up attack by 50%

Corrected AOE radius of Stun Hit to not affect enemies behind affected target

Reduced forward distance of the second hit of Stun Hit by 56%

Dance of Wind

Reduced number of projectiles from Salvo Arrows from 7 to 5

Lightning Fang

Cannot use second jump after using Lightning Ambush, Flame Strike, Lightning Drop, or Dimension Slash while in the air

Crimson Lily

Reduced forward distance covered by using LMB [RMB-RMB-RMB] and Dash [RMB-RMB-RMB] by 26%

3. Result Screen Improvements

New categories have been added to the scores in the result screen for each mode. A new method of selecting the star player of each match has been implemented based on performance in each category.



<Result Screen_Deathmatch>



<Result Screen_Capture The Flag>

4. Added in-game Recording feature (Bandicam)

Record in-game video without the need for a third-party application by pressing default hotkey (Alt + Home) to start recording. This feature can be customized in various settings and the recorded video can be used freely.

