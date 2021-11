Share · View all patches · Build 7798840 · Last edited 30 November 2021 – 04:19:09 UTC by Wendy

This patch fixes the following:

The sniper crosshair would get stuck up on the screen if you switched weapons while zoomed in.

The inventory had a bug where you could stack ammo of different types together (surprised nobody noticed this one earlier.)

I tweaked the enemies so they are not so jerky when they turn around corners.