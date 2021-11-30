November 30, 2021 Update

Greetings paranormal investigators!

We've fixed a few bugs and glitches and improved the brightness of the game in this small update.



The range of all lights have been increased and the overall brightness has been improved. BRIGHTNESS is set to 50 in the image above.

• Fixed a bug where the videotape player state does not save at the checkpoint.

• Fixed a bug where the HP does not save at the checkpoint.

• Fixed a bug where the cart and door issue that was previously fixed reoccurs after restarting from the checkpoint.

• Fixed a bug where getting between enemy spawn points prevents an enemy from spawning until the player moves away.

• Maids no longer collide with the camera when they are not yet visible.



We are currently crowdfunding at Indiegogo to develop the full game. If you enjoyed the prototype and wish to see more of Phantom Project, please support us at [www.astravelari.com](www.astravelari.com).

Please follow us on Facebook and Twitter for more exciting news and join us on Discord if you want to provide feedback or report bugs.

Cheers,

Astravelari Team