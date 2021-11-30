Player Security Announcement

Dear Players,

Last night, we discovered that our servers were maliciously hacked and quickly flooded with millions of fake delete requests, which caused some players to lose their character data. We have to take down our servers for maintenance to minimize the damage and protect the security of player data. Since it’s out of emergency, we didn’t fully inform our players, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience caused by the emergent shutdown. Our compensation plan will be announced later.

After our verification, up to 400 players, including more than 50 players above level 40 lost their player data. We are working hard to restore the data, with some accounts of prominent characteristics already being detected and restored. If you find your player data is illegally deleted, please send your detailed information through the in-game message board; we will verify and recover your account ASAP.

We’ve carried out a technical upgrade and added extra account encryption. We plan to start our servers on Nov. 30 at 3:30 am UTC and further enhance our account protection after servers are up.

We have contacted law enforcement and will inform you of the latest progress. Please accept our sincere apology for this incident.

The Myth of Empires Team