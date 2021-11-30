Small Update V 2.1.2

Hello Everyone,

With the autumn sale coming to an end, we decided to release a small patch to improve the gaming experience. Shotgunners will now always investigate noises if they were already roaming. We hope you are enjoying the game and if there's any feedback you would like to share with us please let us know in the comments or contact us on our website.

https://www.flashblackgames.com/

Operation Thunder will be on sale until Dec. 1, 2021. We hope you and your friends grab it on sale while you can. Heck maybe just buy it for them. Haha!

Yours Truly,

Flashblack Games