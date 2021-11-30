New train modding system! (part-1) v4.7

This is likely the most highly-requested update that the Rolling Line community has been asking for!

The (almost 3 years old) QuickMod system is finally getting the overhaul it deserves.

Just like how the prop modding system is all handled in-game using menus (and a live preview model), this new modding system gives the same treatment to train modding.

PLEASE NOTE:

This is only part-1 of the new modding system, and currently only includes the basic features for making wagons. Locomotive controls and cab customization (and much more) will be coming in future updates!

This means you can now create your own train mods in-game!

You still need to create your 3D models & texture assets in external software, but once your assets are ready you can do everything else using in-game menus.

Making train mods no longer requires messing around with text files and having to re-load your mods over and over again to see changes.

The new modding system has an in-game preview model, which updates in real-time to show what your mod looks like! (and the positioning of wheels, couplers, etc.)

Since all these new tools are in-game, making train mods is now far easier to understand.

I've written a full step-by-step guide on how to create a basic mod using the new system, and how to make use of all the various new features this system uses:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2664192139

Some new features included in this new modding system are:

Animations

You can now make full use of animations (using .FBX model files) in your mods!

If you use an animated mesh as a wheel block it will match the speed of the train, which is prefect for animated wheels:

Plus you can also use an animated mesh for the train's body, which can be used for all kinds of things (more options, like being able to toggle animations, will be coming in future updates):

Presets

Something which will make modding far easier is the new feature of "presets".

You can now choose to use any of the wheel blocks and couplers from the official in-game trains and include them in your mod.

This means you don't even need to supply wheel or coupler models if you instead just want to use a default wheel block.

Decimal wagon lengths

Something QuickMod modders will be very familiar with is the annoying limitations of the old "wagon length" system (which was very frustrating).

Well good news! this new system allows for complete freedom with length values, wheel positions, and even simple model offsets.

This means you can set the wheel positions to any decimal value easily, without any extra tweaking.

Mods can now handle incredibly small sizes too! (no more buggy tiny mods)

For example, the tiny mod shown below works perfectly fine in the new modding system:

You can also use options like "model offset" and "flip model" to move/rotate models easily without needing to edit the actual 3D asset.

Easy coupler editing

Another thing that QuickMod modders will love to hear is that setting up couplers is now incredibly easy!

If you are using a preset, then coupler lengths are 100% handled for you, so you don't even need to think about it.

But if you are supplying your own 3D models then there is now an in-game visual guide to help setup couplers correctly:

(the green circle shows you where the "couple point" is)

Couplers can also be any length you like, either super-long or super-small will still work just fine!

in-game help info

A nice quality-of-life feature for this new mod system is these "help" buttons you can find when looking through the various options.

Simply click on these to get a short description of what the setting does and how to use it.

New example mods

Just like with the prop modding system, there are now some example mods (made using the new modding system) which you can find in the folder:

"Rolling Line/Modding/Templates/Train mod examples"

These files include model and texture files for a range of different uses, including examples of animations and advanced features of the modding system.

Other features and fixes

This update changes a ton of stuff behind the scenes, and also includes a few new features:

Hovering over an item in a thumbnail grid (like workshop maps, mod list, etc) will create a popup tool-tip showing its full name.

The custom livery texture list now shows filenames, so you can use the search function to filter by filename.

Deleting a livery now has an "are you sure? yes/no" popup.

Fixed bug where wagons couplers would not detach when the wagon it was coupled with has derailed.

Interaction with the preview model (for wagons and props) is disabled when capturing a thumbnail. This means you can hover over the preview and click without cloning it.

The livery templates folder has been moved into its own sub-folder, alongside prop templates and wagon templates.

On the Workshop

You can find a whole new bunch of "Train Mod" categories on the Steam Workshop now, and these will include both QuickMods as well as mods made using the new system.

If you want to browse a list of only mods made using the new system, click on the new "Train Mods" tag:

Regardless of whether a train mod is made using the old QuickMod system, or the new system, it will still show up in the same mod spawner drawer in-game.

So when you are downloading mods off the workshop you don't need to worry about which system it was made from! You can use them in the exact same way regardless.

A note about QuickMods

Even though this new modding system is being made, old QuickMods will still work perfectly fine.

You can even continue to make QuickMods the old way if you choose to, and any QuickMods you've already made will continue to be supported.

...And the future!

Remember, this is just part-1 of the new train modding system!

There is still much more to come, including custom cab controls, custom audio, lights, steam smoke effects, etc...

This is a massive job, so I'll be releasing these features in stages.

The next part of the modding system on the way will allow you to make drivable locomotives with basic features like preset cabs and controls.

Keep an eye out for that!

But in the meantime, I hope you all enjoy the new modding system!

This is something both I and the community have been excited about for years, so it's great to finally bring this plan into action.

Modding is a key part of what makes Rolling Line what it is today, and it's this amazing community of skilled and creative people that makes this possible!