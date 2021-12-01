Early access for feline sweet.

Initial early access release is here.

The cats are almost herded.

Below is the editor for the main game.



At present there is around 50 of the 200 main planned levels in the game.

There is actually 65 total levels to play, some are going to become hidden levels later on.

Hope you enjoy what's there so far.

The game is early access and is a work in progress.

It is STRONGLY suggested you play the demo first to see if you like the game before purchase. This game is not for everyone and becomes difficult later on, a taste of which is in the demo but those are still classified as normal levels. This will also ensure the game works on your machine.



EARLY ACCESS and what this means to me.

The game is feature incomplete, there's stuff to add in, make available to the player. There are known bugs. Some artwork needs replaced. Things may change, for example the ability to edit normal levels will not feature in the full release, with only the custom levels being editable. Character select screen is mid change and at present all cats are playable without collecting anything but they don't unlock anything either, this will change not the next build but is planned for the one after that.

So with that said, here are some of the known bugs. -:

On restart/respawn the game can become slower and slower, quit to menu or full restart will fix this. I'm not actually sure if this is actually in the release build but it occurs in the dev build. Enemy : Hammer offset on restart, you can still beat the level it appears in. The hammer may be replaced with something else as I don't like it that much which is why it's not in the level editor. at present. Pressing the home button on the gamepad does not pause the game, for now until the next update just pause the game as normal via start or back. Then press the home button The is no Developer's Recommended Configuration for steam. This is primarily as there is a full configuration controls within the game itself. This will be addressed pretty soon in a build or two. Saving can only occur on the level editor when the all the little icons are lit up, what this means is that if you attempt to test your level before this you will wipe the editing on the test playback since it can't save a level without all the pieces in place.

How often will I update the game?

Not sure maybe once a fortnight but initially maybe more, to push out some small fixes like the home button.

If I make a level could you include it in the game?

Sure if I like it or the community likes it, there are generally two types of level, main game and hidden, the hidden levels are planned to be more artistic in general OR incredibly hard but with decent progression and unlocking rewards. I'd really like feedback on the level editor and any suggestions or improvements that aren't going to take forever to do ːsteamhappyː

SOCIALS ːdwarfbeerː

About the socials, I'm generally on twitch lurking on some gamedev channels.or

on youtube watching some gamedev stuff. I don't use discord that much, maybe twice a week, but his is probably the best way to leave a message that I can reply to.

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-nUmYjn_G_07YWK3q_QAOQ

Discord : https://discord.gg/KBQXBcAxjn

Planned

Twitch channel : https://www.twitch.tv/anommymousse

Why no email : My email is reserved for business stuff, if you send generic bug stuff I won't respond at all. If it's important for the community to have an email I have one I barely use but I'd prefer discord. anommymousse @ outlook dot com

If you see me lurking in chat feel free to at me, if I'm there I'll like respond if you are not trying to sell me something ːcozybethesdaː