Vote for Tribes of Midgard in this year's Steam Awards!

Hiló Vikings!

With the Autumn Sale of 25% off comes another exciting event - the Steam Awards! We would be honored if you were to vote for Tribes of Midgard in any category of your choosing, above, before December 1st.

Do you find Tribes of Midgard is best enjoyed with the tribe, as in "Better with Friends"? Or do you get lost in the music of Midgard, as in "Best Soundtrack"? The choice is yours, and we much appreciate your vote no matter what!

Thank you for your continued support, from all of us at Norsfell! 💙

