Broken Ties Patch 1.2

A ton of balance changes, typo fixes, bug squashing and more!

Several enemies give more XP.

Lamia's Song Item is now awarded at the appropriate time. Added Lamia's Soul to the original location.

Fixed some weird geography.

Fixed a glitch where you could keep challenging the minotaur.

Fixed a glitch where you could keep triggering a plot conversation in the Council and the Sewers.

Fixed an issue where Captain Danowitz would work for free.

The Imp Statue is a bit less greedy.

Changed Ultimate Seal on Darengor to be unlocked at Level 18.

Corbin's Log Page 2 can now be found.

Should be a much smoother experience!