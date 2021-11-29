Update v1.02

Hello everyone!

A busy couple of days! After contacting translators I started working on writing some code that'll help add and connect the translations to the game, afterwards, I got the text files from 6 different translators and began adding, editing and connecting everything together.

2 days later I have managed to do 95% of the game in all the languages.

(English, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Spanish, French, and Portuguese)

the 5% will be added sometime in the near future.

For the upcoming update (1.03) I'm hoping to add a new map (the 5th map) & hopefully a new weapon or two and some gears as well.

Thanks again!

Hope you enjoy the game!