Football Manager 2022 Major Update 22.2 Out Now!



We’re happy to announce the release of our first major update for Football Manager 2022 which contains improvements, tweaks and fixes across all areas of the game.

As always, the update is save game compatible allowing you to continue your existing managerial careers while benefiting from these changes.

If you encounter any problems downloading and installing, we recommend restarting Steam/Epic, or by manually checking for updates if you’re playing through the Windows Store.

The feedback raised within our community since the launch of FM22 has helped drive the number of changes we’ve made for this update, so thanks to everyone who has taken the time to raise anything with us, especially via our Bug Tracker. Our team read every issue posted there and your voices are invaluable within the studio.

We’d also like to take the opportunity to say on behalf of everyone at Sports Interactive, we wish you all a fantastic end to 2021 and health, happiness and a good run of results for 2022.

Changelist 22.2 (including, but not limited to):

Stability and Technical:

Stability and crash fixes

Optimisation improvements

Fix for Macs launching game without correct zoom display settings

Sound ‘Test’ button fixed within Preferences

Match Engine 21.3.0.0:

Near post corners made less effective

Various fixes in different areas to defending teams keeping possession too well and inflating possession stats to unrealistic levels

Fixed goalkeepers not being marked during attacking set pieces

Tweaks to throw-ins

Number of other improvements to overall engine balance

Gameplay:

Tweaks to the rate of young player development

Tweaks to the rate of older player decline

Tweaks to newgen staff generation at game start

Improved distribution of newgens in inactive nations

Player knowledge to remain for a longer period of time once player trial finishes

Logic work to stop players complaining about lack of playing time despite starting nearly every game

Deadline day experience added for top division in Norway and Denmark

Improvements to loan demands and negotiations

Improved logic distribution of preferred formations for AI managers

More realistic job security pressure for newly appointed international managers

Fix to board illogically becoming concerned about playing time of new signing

News item no longer incorrectly states player wants to join club because they’re a bigger club when they’re not a bigger club

Squad registration fixes

Fixed issue in Argentina, Romania and Denmark where Club Vision wasn’t being recorded correctly

Manager morale no longer incorrectly displayed as abysmal

Positive reaction from an interaction now always shown correctly

Fantasy Draft improvements to initial budget options, how continue waiting is displayed and auto pick

Number of other improvements and fixes

*Competitions and Rulegroups:**

Croatian Second Division number of matches correct from 2022/23 onwards

Fix for Turkish Newgens now appearing as HG players for registrations

Using auto select no longer incorrectly counts as new registration changes in China

Canadian team qualification added for 2024+ NACL

Canadian team qualification added for NAL

MLS DP and YDP rules now assigned correctly

Number of other fixes, updated rules and scheduling changes across numerous nations/leagues

Art & Animation:

Fixed multiple issues with players sliding/teleporting during animations in the 3D Match Engine

Fixed player names not always appearing in the 2D Match Engine

Multiple kit clashing issues fixed

Multiple 3D background environment fixes, including team boardrooms and kits/badges

Improvements to how hairstyles and eyebrows are chosen for newgens

UIUX:

Fixed issue where action buttons on Scouting Meeting Inbox items would overlap or be cut off on some resolutions

Fixed issue where scrolling the Player Search list with keyboard arrow buttons would cause the highlighted item to reset to the top of the list.

Fixed issue where dugout notifications regarding substitutions were not showing player shirts

Fixed issue that caused the player transfer values to be difficult to read on some screens

Fixed issue in Data Hub where analysis pop-ups would close unexpectedly when highlighting certain items

Fixed issue in Set Piece creator where the instruction marker would obscure the player position

Fixed issue in Staff Search where the Realistic Hire checkboxes would sometimes not function

Fixed issue where resizing a custom column containing a player's transfer value could make the value unreadable.

Fixed issue where training individual panel would reset to the top of the list after selecting a player

Fixed issue where team stats view on touchline tablet would reset between matches

Added a counter to show remaining entries in a scouting update

Resolved errors in displaying numerical units in Korean currency

Opposition shirt icons now appear consistently after a substitution

Cut off on Club Info > Profile now has a scrollbar

Loan Match Report now shows the Monthly Fee instead of ‘valued at £0’

Morale icon no longer showing for non-players

Number of other improvements and fixes

Pre Game Editor

Start dates now appearing for basic rules files made with Pre-Game Editor

Unassigned created players now appearing in edited databases

Fixed ability to add lower division cups and divisions in certain nations

Number of other editor specific improvements and fixes

*For competition specific changes to take effect a new game may be required.

If you encounter any problems running or launching the game, please visit our FAQ or create a support ticket with our team.