More boom and testing a new skill

Hello there,

First, I'd like to thank all of you who chose to review the game as part as Autumn Sale challenge, it was amazing to see the rating count grow! Reaching 500 reviews is a huge milestone and you helped to make that happen.

Back to update! The latest version of Bacon May Die has a few new things. For example... Most of the explosives should deal some damage or at least knockback multiple enemies which was something I wanted from the very beginning.

I also wanted to rework the special moves that were an unintentional secret until some of the button mashers figured them out. I really don't like how they're performed... and neither does anyone else, I bet. It is tricky to add combos when you only have arrow keys to work with and those already do plenty.

So, here's a new "blade dash"! It might change the combo, but for now you have to double tap LEFT or RIGHT while holding DOWN. The old "rocket rain", "cutlass throw" and "spike slam" skills will have some adjustments made and likely to go in a sort of slot system where you can equip one or another to a certain key combination.

I also added nades to the menu of the weapon merchant, but there's only snowball available for now. The combo for throwing it is UP + BACK.

Do you have any suggestions for the skills or grenades? Let me know!

P.S. Don't forget to check out WORKSHOP for community made outfits! Some of them are awesome, others - hilarious!

Cheers!