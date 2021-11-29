0.3.2 - Patch Notes - November 29th, 2021

New Stuff

Added New Advanced Sensitivity Option

Clicking the wrench next to sensitivity will now open a new advanced sensitivity window. It will show you the current CM/360 value and can convert to new values in real-time. If you increase or decrease the CM/360 you'll get instant updates to your sensitivity value.

Thanks Taloonys for the suggestion and cheers to Aurelien for some help with the Math on this stuff.

New Games Supported

We've heard you loud and clear, you wanted more games so here's a bunch of new ones you can quickly import into the trainer.

Added Quake

Added Reflex

Added Paladins

Added Default

Added Rust

Added Halo

Added Battlefield

Added Minecraft

Added Ability to view leaderboards for a benchmark

Previously it was difficult to view benchmark item leaderboard scores while viewing and playing a benchmark. There's now a leaderboard button next to the benchmark item that will allow you to quickly glance at the leaderboards for specific benchmark item.

New Engine Font for other Languages

The engine now supports multiple font types, previously if you had Russian or Chinese or any other special characters the game would not draw them, resulting in empty names across leaderboards and profiles. This has now been fixed, you'll see multilingual text support across the game now.

Bug Fixes