Northern Journey update for 29 November 2021

Multiple tweaks and re-wordings.

Northern Journey update for 29 November 2021 · Build 7795923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is now a message to find two rune crystals in the water in front, by following red lines in Drowned Veins.

The rune crystal doors has a reworded message if correct rune is not found.

After finding the notesheet, there is a message to 'Find some musicians to play the note sheet'. Some people did not know to look for musicians.

To repair the diving bell, the journal message is now 'Find someone in Deadwell to fix the diving bell'. Some people did not remember the inventor, and looked for the correct npc in several levels.

The snakes in Nokkpond could float a bit in the air, before attacking. Only happended on certain systems. Hopefully fixed.

